Woman shot in Nebraska police department parking lot

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after being shot in a police station parking lot in northeast Nebraska.

The shooting occurred around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the east lot at the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City. Police Chief Ed Mahon (MAYE’-hahn) says the woman died at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital after 11.

A man found in the area was taken into custody and is being questioned.

Police say no officers have been injured and say the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic situation. The two arrived in separate vehicles.

Police did not immediately release the names of the man and woman.

Dispatchers and some Nebraska State Patrol employees work in the police department’s building.