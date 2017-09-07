Everett L. Zeigler, age 93 of North Platte, passed away September 5, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

He was born February 9, 1924 at Sutherland, NE to Clyde and Lameta “Anna” (Northouse) Zeigler. Everett served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1945. He was united in marriage to Janice Leggett on December 28, 1960. He was employed by Simon Construction for over 26 years.

Survivors include his wife, Janice, sons, Raymond (Shirley) Zeigler and Lewis “Toby” (Carolyn) Zeigler, sisters, Betty Barkmeier and Belva (Marvin) Godfrey, son-in-law, Bruce Kohl, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughters, Catherine Ann Kohl and Mary Marenno, brothers and sisters, Twila, Dorothy, Orville, Lyle, Robert, Marion, Melvin, Arlene, and Eileen.

Private family services will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be 6 to 8pm Friday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel which is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to South Oak Manor or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com