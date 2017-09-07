Omaha police plant to use UNMC for crime lab testing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Police Department says it will have a new partner in fighting crime: the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Omaha officials announced Thursday an agreement that will see the police department break from Douglas County for forensic crime lab services and instead rely on UNMC for crime lab needs.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Mayor Jean Stothert have long advocated for independent crime labs. UNMC will provide drug testing and DNA testing.

The agreement will take effect Oct. 1 if approved by the Omaha City Council. That vote is expected on Sept. 26.

Schmaderer says the new system will allow for faster crime test results. He says his department will still sometimes use the Nebraska State Patrol lab, but most of its work will move to UNMC.