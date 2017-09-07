Robert S. Burk, age 82 of North Platte, passed away September 4, 2017 at Linden Court.

He was born March 8, 1935 at North Platte, NE to Leslie and Ethel (McMichael) Burk. Robert served in the United States Army and returned to North Platte and was united in marriage to Barbara Nolda on February 1, 1959. He was employed at Titchen Service Station before owning and operating Frontier Service Station. Later, he worked at Consolidated Freightway and retired from Nationsway Transport in 1996. Robert was a member of Aqua Sharks Dive Club and enjoyed racing motorcycles and stockcars, ranching, and traveling in their RV.

Those that will miss him are his wife, Barbara of North Platte, daughters, Teresa (Rick) Gier on Nampa, ID, Peggy (Kelly) Tockey of Hershey, and Michelle (Ryan) Strickland of Maxwell, brothers, James Burk (Sheila) and John (Michele) Burk both of Washington State, grandchildren, Amy (Kevin) Warren, Cliff (Heather) Gier, Stacy (Bradley) Banks, Crystal Gier, Jennifer Gier, Robert Strickland and Wyatt (Ashlee) Strickland, great-grandchildren, Anica, Sina, Courtney, Sidney, Alexa, Lance, Alec, Timmy, Bailey, Grayson, Chevayo, Jasmine, Nick, Sonya, and Keira.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Donald Burk, grandson, Bradley “Scooter” Tockey, great-grandsons, Talon Camp and Alex Tucker.

Services will be 11:00 am Friday, September 8, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be 1 to 7 pm Thursday with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 pm. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel in care of arrangements.