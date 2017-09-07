North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (9.7.17): We May Have Overdone It

Dalilo Aconini-Flores: Safekeeper-US Marshals

Randy Lee Contreras: Violation of Custody (Felony)

Cassandra Leigh Fuoss: Contempt of Court

Fernando Garcia-Pantoja: Safekeeper-US Marshals

Miguel Angel Garza: Safekeeper-US Marshals

Andrell Lamar Harris: Safekeeper-US Marshals

Jessi Lee Jensen: Safekeeper-US Marshals

Edward Ray Leza: Safekeeper-US Marshals

Luis Eduardo Lorenzo-Urbina: Safekeeper-US Marshals

Brian Daniel Macias: Safekeeper-US Marshals

Dywan De’Qui Meredith: Safekeeper-US Marshals

Irene Cynthia Pegg: Violation of Custody (Felony)

Jason W. Pegg: Violation of Custody

Cory William Peuser: Safekeeper-US Marshals

Joseph Salomine Rivera: Failure to Appear, Possession of Marijuana-Less Than One Ounce

Timothy Bruce Scholar: 1st-Degree Sexual Assault (x2, Felony)

Darby Kenneth Stevens: Attempted Possession of Marijuana (Felony)

Vanessa Elvira Tapia: Conditional Release Violation (Felony)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

Comments

  1. WOW, Jerome ( COSMO ) Kramer must be making Lincoln County a bundle of money in his jail for hire . Now people in N P know why the new jail was made so big . Bond out your locals so the state can pay for ” renting ” space . Go gettum COSMO !

