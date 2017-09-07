University of Nebraska enrollment unlikely to affect budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska system president says the system’s failure to reach a “conservative estimate” on enrollment growth shouldn’t further affect the university’s budget-cutting process.

University administrators had planned to cut $30 million in costs over the next two years, while also raising tuition to generate additional revenue. The cuts come as the system tries to close a $49 million budget shortfall created by a loss of state appropriations.

The plan had depended on an estimate of 1 percent enrollment growth across the university system.

The system’s total enrollment grew by 0.3 percent this year, putting enrollment at about 52,500 students.

President Hank Bounds says the system won’t be forced to make additional cuts or enact emergency tuition increases.

