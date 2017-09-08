Betty A. Kieselhorst, 83, of Lincoln, formerly of North Platte, passed away Sept. 3, 2017.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1933, in Dalton to Ludwig A. and Lillian (Sander) Schroeder.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Carol Kieselhorst, Lou Schnell and Ron Rohde.
Betty is survived by her sons, Larry (Sharon) Kieselhorst of Columbia, South Carolina, and Lon (Cathy) Kieselhorst of Lincoln; grandsons, Brent (Abby) Kieselhorst and Kyle (Melissa) Kieselhorst; siblings, Shirley Green of Lincoln, Doris Rohde of Centennial, Colorado, and Lauren (Erika) of Sidney; and sister-in-law, Delores Schnell of Sidney.
Memorials are suggested to Mission Central-LCMS or The Monarch. Online condolences may be shared at bmlfh.com.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, Lincoln. Inurnment will be at Yankee Hill Cemetery, Lincoln. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.
