Christina L. (Marquardt) Motis, was born March 26, 1975, in Lincoln to Micheal and Linda (Gray) Marquardt, the second of two children, and passed away suddenly Sept. 1, 2017, in North Platte at the age of 42 years, 5 months and 6 days. As a young girl, she attended Friend Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1993. Christy, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, earned her CMA in 2012. For many years, Christy enjoyed working with the children at the youth and rehabilitation center in Geneva (YRTC). After earning her CMA, she was employed at nursing homes in North Platte, Lexington and Aurora.

Christy’s biggest passion was to help others in need. She had a heart of gold. It was a special time when she was with her family enjoying holidays. Christy was very active and enjoyed golf, softball and bowling (and loved to beat her brother – even bowling a 700). She loved watching cooking and baking shows and then trying to emulate what she saw. She was a good cook and loved to experiment.

Christy is survived by her daughter, Kylie Vyhnalek of Geneva; brother and wife, Scott and Wanda Marquardt of Crete; sister-in-law, Tammy Ruiz of Crete; half-sister, Pam and Todd Sharp of St. Louis, Missouri; aunts and uncles, Larry Van Lancker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jim Steele of Marion, Iowa, Gene Vecchione of East Meadow, New York, and Lavonne “Trix” Chamness of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; nephews and nieces, Trey Marquardt of Crete, Nicholas Sharp of St. Louis, Missouri, Misty and Steven Chiu of New York, New York, and Vanessa, Andres and Erika Ruiz; great-niece, Ella Chiu; great-nephew, Grayson Chiu; and many other special family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; aunts, Judy Steele and Sandy Van Lancker and Muriel Vecchione; and a sister, Terry.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lauber-Moore Funeral Home in Friend. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steve Major officiating. Interment will be in Andrew Cemetery in Friend. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.laubermoore.com.