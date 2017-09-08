Dennis Kruger, 77, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 29, 2017, at his home.

Dennis was born on Jan. 3, 1940, in Wray, Colorado, to Ernest and Betty Kruger.

Dennis loved science and music. He built multiple devices involving electronics, astronomy, optics and mechanics. He also played an array of instruments that included the organ, accordion and guitar.

Dennis had friends that most people would envy. Our family is grateful for the things you all did for Dennis. There are far too many to list, so those reading this obituary know who you are.

His date of birth says one thing, but if you asked Dennis, he was 39 years old, and weighed around 160. His friends and family really miss this fellow.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jeanenne.

He is survived by his sisters, Karen Mitchell and Melanie Merrill, and brother, Ernest Kruger.

Cremation was chosen. A get together for friends and family will be planned in the future.