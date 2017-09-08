NPCC Knights volleyball to compete in McCook Invitational

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team will travel to McCook to participate in the McCook Community College Invitational September 8 and 9.

On Friday, September 8 they will face the Highland Community College Scotties at noon, and then face the Butler County Community College Lady Grizzlies at 4 PM.

The Scotties defeated the Lady Knights at the Southeast Community College tournament on August 25 in three sets. They are 8-2 on the season. Leslie Polanco leads the Scotties in kills with 122, followed by Zealia Kleitz with 119 kills. Katie Pearson has 320 set assists and Polanco has 162 defensive digs.

The Lady Grizzlies are 4-2 on the season. One of their losses was to Colby Community College in three sets, who also defeated the Lady Knights in three sets. Brooke Fender has 45 kills and 42 defensive digs. Abby Goodrum leads the Lady Grizzlies in defensive digs with 66. Andie Nibarger has 89 set assists.

On Saturday, the Lady Knights will face the 16th rated Cowley County Community College Lady Tigers at 9 AM and then face the Neosho County Community College Lady Panthers at 1 PM.

The Lady Tigers are 6-3 on the season. Their three losses came at the hands of Lincoln Land Community College, Central Community College, and Coffeyville Community College. All three teams were ranked in the preseason Top 10 in Division II. They have not lost a set in their last four matches. Milica Kusmuk leads the Lady Tigers with 104 kills. JoLee Richhart has 168 defensive digs. Sydney Meget has 342 set assists.

The Lady Panthers are 8-3 on the season. Maryssa Recio has 105 kills, Madison Miller has 251 defensive digs and Breann Becker has 209 set assists to lead the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Knights are 4-7 on the season. Luisa Hernandez has 90 kills for the Lady Knights, Antonya Schaffert has 123 defensive digs, Shaylee Johnson has 42 total blocks and Carlie Wytulka has 330 set assists to lead the Lady Knights.

“I am excited to see how we do this weekend. I think we have some good chances and we need to make some steps forward mentally.” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “We have worked hard on serving and passing and cleaning up play. We will continue to do that and hopefully be successful.”

All the matches will be livestreamed courtesy of McCook Community College at www.mccindians.com.