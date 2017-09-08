Wallace Ray “Wally” Coker, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died Sept. 2, 2017, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1929, in Sutherland to Walter J. and Hazel M. (Stanton) Coker. Wally graduated from Sutherland High School.

He was hired by Union Pacific Railroad after graduation, then spent time in the military in Atlanta, Georgia.

He married Peg Dillon in August 1951. After his service time, they returned to North Platte, where he continued his career with Union Pacific Railroad. He moved to Cheyenne in 1980 to watch grandchildren and then the great-grandchildren grow. He retired from the railroad in 1992 after 42 years.

Wally was a member of Knights of Columbus in Nebraska, Union Pacific Employee Club and American Legion and was a former square dancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ruth Banks, Beulah Wever and Kenneth Coker.

He is survived by his wife, Peg; three sons, W. Jim (Kim) Coker of Cheyenne, Tom (Judie) Coker of Thornton, Colorado, and Kevin (Manda) Coker of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, Kaylan Ferrari and Patrick (Sarah) Coker, both of Cheyenne, and Dillon Coker of Thornton; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Austin, Treyton, Kooper, Karter and Charlotte Ferrari and Caydence Coker, all of Cheyenne; brother-in-law, Floyd Wever; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment Fund, 601 S. Tabor Ave., North Platte, NE 69101. Online condolences may be shared at wrcfuneral.com.

Mass of Christian Burial was on Sept. 5 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Cheyenne. Inurnment will be at 9 a.m. today, Sept. 7, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel, Cheyenne, is in charge of arrangements.