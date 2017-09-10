Ex-Gering police sergeant accused of stealing from program

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A former Gering Police sergeant has been charged with three counts of theft, accused of stealing from a program that provides kids with gifts for their family members.

40-year-old Henry Moreno is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the Shop for a Cop program. Scotts Bluff County Court documents show he’s been charged with three counts of theft by taking, a misdemeanor.

Moreno is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

Moreno resigned from the Gering Police Department last month.

A phone number for Moreno could not be found, and his details of his case, including his attorney, did not appear in online court records.