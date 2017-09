OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A national gathering of moms will bring some high-profile speakers to Omaha later this month.

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin will join Missy Robertson from the Duck Dynasty reality show in headlining the list of speakers at the Sept. 23 event.

The event will be held at the Ralston Arena in the Omaha area. And the speakers will be broadcast live online that day.

More details about the event are available online at www.MomsMarchUSA.com.