New director wants to expand Latino Center’s influence

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The new director of the Latino Center of the Midlands is shaking things up.

Albert Varas, who became director in January, is launching new programs and shifting resources to build on the center’s history in Omaha and Douglas County and see its influence grow.

“We’re finding new ways we can add value for the people we serve,” Varas said.

The center is helping health care providers restructure health services, identify barriers to care and find remedies. It’s also focusing on new mental and behavioral health efforts, with the help of community partners.

In addition, the center is working with companies in neighboring Sarpy County and the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce to hire and transport workers.