Severe vandalism shuts down Elkhorn River access site

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An access site on the Elkhorn River west of Omaha has been closed after being trashed by vandals.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District says it was forced to close Graske Crossing at the southeast corner of West Dodge Road and the river after vandals destroyed restrooms and signs and damaged trees Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The NRD says it doesn’t know when the access site will reopen.

Officials are asking anyone who has information on the vandalism to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department or the NRD office.