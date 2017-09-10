Sutherland under Boil Water Advisory

Officials with the Village of Sutherland have issued of Boil Water Advisory.

A Village news release says, “due to a complete loss of pressure, it is necessary to vigorously boil water for one minute for drinking and cooking or use an alternate source of water until sampling confirms that no further bacteriological contamination occurred.”

Officials say they will test the water and work with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Drinking Water Program to protect public health.

We will have updates when they are available.