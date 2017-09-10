Teen charged with 5 felonies after shooting at deputies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A teenager has been charged with five felonies — including attempted murder — after investigators say he fired on Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies with a 12-gauge shotgun, hitting one.

The 17-year-old was charged Friday with two counts of attempted murder, one count of second-degree assault and two weapons counts. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

The teen remained hospitalized Saturday after being shot Sept. 3 by one of the deputies who returned fire after Deputy John McFarland was hit by shotgun pellets. McFarland was treated and released the same day.

Investigators say the deputies were called to the boy’s Waterloo home before dawn by his parents after the teen reportedly attacked them with a baseball bat when they confronted him about drinking alcohol.