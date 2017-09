LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a Lincoln woman has died following an apartment fire.

Firefighters were called to the Stadium Walk Apartments on Thursday night and pulled the 66-year-old woman from the burning unit. Fire officials say she died early Friday.

Officials have not yet released the woman’s name. Fire officials have not said what caused the fire.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the woman’s apartment, and no one else was injured.