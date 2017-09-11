North Platte Post

Bicyclist found dead in southeast Nebraska

ROCA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a bicyclist has been found dead in southeast Nebraska’s Lancaster County.

A garbage truck driver discovered the body a little before 10 a.m. Monday about 2 miles (3 kilometers) northeast of Roca. People had seen the man riding a bike in the area earlier in the morning.

Sheriff’s Capt. Ben Houchins says investigators don’t think the man was struck by another vehicle and say a medical problem may have caused him to fall.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

