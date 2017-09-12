Bonnie Kate “Kay” Arnold, age 98, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Linden Court.

Kay was born June 26, 1919, to Walter Grey and Mary Lucy (Chapman) McAuley in Hopkins County, Texas, where she grew up then moved to Dallas, Texas in the late ’30’s. Kay married Leslie Lee Godfrey in 1941 and the couple had two daughters. Kay was married to Captain George Crain in 1952. In ’66, Kay married Wesley Stewart.

On February 21, 1981, Kay was united in marriage to Harry James Arnold, Jr. in New Orleans, Louisiana. They lived in Dallas before moving to Waveland, Mississippi in 2002. After Hurricane Katrina took their home in 2005, they moved to North Platte.

Along with raising two daughters and caring for her mother, Kay worked for Olan Mill’s Photography Studio from the early 1960’s to 1997 as an area manager until retiring at the age of 77. Before and during retirement, Kay and Harry loved to travel and belonged to different RV clubs.

Although she spent most of her life in Texas, Kay did live in several other states as well as the Philippine Islands. While in North Platte she attended the First United Methodist Church and Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene.

Kay lived a fearless life, not allowing obstacles to detract her from her goals. She was an inspiration and positive role model to her daughters, grandchildren and everyone she interacted with. Kay’s steadfastness is reflected in their lives today.

Kay is survived by her daughters, Leslie (Jim) Greer, of Seattle, Washington, and Gayle (Mike) Sharkey, of North Platte; grandchildren, Tracy Foster and Tina (Charles) Clark, of Seattle, Tosha (Christian) Kirkham, of Portland, Oregon, and Donald (Wendy) Hileman, of Kansas City, Missouri; 13 great-grandchildren, Spencer, Stuart, Lexi and Skyler Johnson, Ethan Kirkham, Nicholas and Keerlyn Molina, Andrew and Audrie Hileman, Daniel and Nicholas Foster, and Benjamin and Andrew Clark; 8 great great-grandchildren; and other family.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wesley Stewart and Harry Arnold, Jr.; parents, Walter Grey and Mary Lucy McAuley; and an infant brother, James Alfred McAuley.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the North Platte Shrine Children’s Transportation Fund.