Derald Dale Taylor, age 81, passed away Friday September 8, 2017 at Sutherland Care Center.

Derald was born January 17, 1936 in Iowa City, IA to Dale and Josephine (Soesbe) Taylor. He attended school thru the 8th grade. He joined the National Guard. Derald was an avid Nascar fan. He drove semi trucks for many years for Transport America and Leonard Express of Cedar Rapids, IA, retiring in 2014.

Derald is survived by his sister Donna Gelski and brother Robert Kaufman; and nephews Robert Kaufman, David, Kevin and Mike Gelski.

He was preceded in death by his mother Josephine and his father Dale Taylor.

Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 12, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery near Sutherland. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday September 11, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.