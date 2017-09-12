Lynette Baker, 78, of Leavenworth, KS, formerly of North Platte, passed away September 8, 2017 at Health Resort of Kansas City. She was born August 19, 1939 to Niels and Florence (Essley) Nielsen at Gandy, Nebraska. On July 7, 1957, she was united in marriage to Melvin E. “Shack” Baker in Stapleton. They lived in Maxwell for 17 years and then moved to North Platte.

Lynette enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and decorating cakes.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Keith) Beurskens of Leavenworth, KS; a son, Bradley (Celeste) Baker of Merino, CO; grandchildren, Zachary, Elizabeth, Carl, Brookley, Melissa and Dyllon; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorain Bartmess; two brothers, Donald (Esther) and Darold (Braun) Nielsen; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Melvin “Shack”; two sisters, Lenora Moore and Leora Smith; three brothers, Deane, Darwin and Donzel “Donnie” Nielsen.

Online condolences may be share at www.carpentermemorial.com. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.