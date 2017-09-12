Man dies in farming accident south of NP

A 57-year-old North Platte man is dead following a farming accident south of the city.

On September 12, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a farming accident on West Watts Road.

It had been reported that a male subject was pinned in the mechanical portion of a farm implement, according to the LCSO.

Deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue arrived at the location and found 57-year-old Lloyd Behrens trapped in a potato collecting machine.

Behrens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say no foul play, drugs or alcohol are suspected in the accident.