Man dies in farming accident south of NP

A 57-year-old North Platte man is dead following a farming accident south of the city.
On September 12, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a farming accident on West Watts Road.
It had been reported that a male subject was pinned in the mechanical portion of a farm implement, according to the LCSO.
Deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue arrived at the location and found 57-year-old Lloyd Behrens trapped in a potato collecting machine.
Behrens was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say no foul play, drugs or alcohol are suspected in the accident.
Comments
rhonda june Gottula says
sad prayers to family god bless