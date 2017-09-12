McCook imposes restrictions on outdoor watering

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — McCook residents and businesses have been told not to water their lawns or undertake any other outdoor irrigation while the city fixes a power problem at the water treatment plant.

The restrictions were put into place Monday and were to remain in effect until further notice.

Throughout the summer residents have been asked to use as little water as possible on their lawns because of the high demands on the water plant.

Power failure associated with rapid snowmelt caused the plant to stop operating for 12 hours in May, and a mechanical issue with a valve in the regeneration system interrupted operations in early July.