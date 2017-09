The U10 Girls North Platte United Wildthings 08 have had an outstanding Summer season. They took first place at three tournaments (one of which was the top division in Gretna) they made it to the semifinals in two tournaments and went undefeated at the Elkhorn Hive Friendlies and finished the season with a total of 115 goals, and only allowed 21 goals. The girls ended the summer with a record of 19-3