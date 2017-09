OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man died after his pickup truck struck a utility pole in Omaha.

The accident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say the pickup ran off a roadway before ramming the metal pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 22-year-old Chase Kruse, who lived in the Elkhorn area on the west side of Omaha.