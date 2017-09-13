Jane H. Dodson, age 76, of North Platte, died September 10, 2017 at Great Plains Health. She was born on June 24, 1941 in Providence, Rhode Island to John and Grace (Crehan) Hynes.

Jane was a professional mother and treasured her role as a stay-at-home mom. She provided care and joy for many nieces and nephews, and volunteered as both a Cub Scout and Campfire mom. She was an adopted grandma to many.

After her husband Tom passed, Jane went to school and to work. She earned her Associate’s Degree from Mid Plains Community College, and worked in the Lincoln County Veteran’s Service Office until her retirement.

Jane was an active member of St. Patrick’s Parish, where she was involved in the homebound ministry and was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters. She created the “Without A Spouse” group at St. Patrick’s, and took great care in offering friendship and companionship to all in need. Jane had many circles of friends, and she took immense pride in coordinating their social calendars. Her “Angel Group” and “Golden Girls” meant the world to her. She would not let a friend’s birthday, holiday, or a Husker football game pass without a grand celebration.

Jane’s grandchildren were the light of her life. She delighted in their time together, always making sure to plan a special craft or activity. She devoted countless hours to creating albums, scrapbooks, writing cards, and baking her legendary chocolate chip cookies.

Jane loved the North Platte Catholic Schools and Irish activities. She could be found in the same spot along the sideline at every home Irish football game, with her car parked in the “Super Fan” spot.

Survivors include her children, Brian (Suzy) Dodson of Cave Creek, AZ, Steve (Lucy) Dodson, of Scottsdale, AZ, Kevin (Wendy) Dodson of North Platte, and Janelle Dodson of Nashville, TN; a brother, Paul (Pauline) Hynes of Rhode Island; sisters-in-law, Mary Beth Dodson, Marlene Dodson, Rachel Hynes, and Claire Hynes; brother-in-law, Don Dodson; and her loving grandchildren, Chase, Luke, Logan, Paige, Hope, and Kayla; and numerous other family members and many friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom in 1996; and two brothers, Robert “Bob” and John Hynes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment, and online condolences can be made at www.adamsswanson.com.

Christian Wake Services will be 7:30 p.m. Sunday September 17, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday September 18, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.