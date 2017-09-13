Man charged in death of wife outside Nebraska police station

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A man whom police say fatally shot his wife outside a northeast Nebraska police station is being held on $1.25 million bail.

The Dakota County Attorney’s office says it filed documents Monday charging 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen, of South Sioux City, with first-degree murder, domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

His first court appearance has been set for Sept. 19.

Police say Bei Sheng Chen shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station. She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

His attorney, Todd Lancaster with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, declined to comment Tuesday.