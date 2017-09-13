Man pleads no contest in strippers-to-neighbor case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Elkhorn man accused of sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor’s front porch over a three-year period has pleaded no contest to pandering.

45-year-old Douglas Goldsberry entered the plea Tuesday in Douglas County court. He faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced in November.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a second charge of soliciting prostitution.

Authorities say Goldsberry hired prostitutes to bare their breasts and strip on his neighbor’s porch while he watched from his house across the street.

The family with two small children reported that women had shown up as many as 75 times since 2013, exposing themselves and sometimes kicking the door and yelling for payment.