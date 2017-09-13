NPCC Knights volleyball splits matches at McCook triangular

McCook – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights team split a pair of games against Division One opponents McCook Community College and Laramie County Community College on Tuesday night.

In the first match, the Lady Knights defeated the Lady Indians of McCook Community College in four sets, 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, and 25-10.

“I’m really glad to get a win against McCook. I thought we started out sloppy but really turned around and cleaned things up.” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “We talk a lot about our serving and passing and I think they were ok tonight but we still need to be more consistent from both of those areas.”

Luisa Hernandez had 15 kills and 20 defensive digs for the Lady Knights. Amanda Kroeger had 10 kills Neci Sundquist finished with nine kills, Taylin McNair and Carlie Wytulka each had 18 set assists in the match. Wytulka also had 17 service points with two service aces. Shaylee Johnson also had two service aces.

In the second match for the Lady Knights in the triangular, the Lady Knights were defeated by the Laramie County Community College Lady Golden Eagles in four sets, 17-26, 16-25, 25-19, and 19-25.

McCall said, “We played a good LCCC team and thought we battled pretty hard for the most part. I just wish we could have taken them to five.”

Hernandez had 10 kills for the Lady Knights. Kroeger finished with nine kills in the match. McNair had 22 set assists and Antonya Schaffert had 10 defensive digs.

The Lady Knights are 7-10 on the season and 1-0 in Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference.

The Lady Knights travel to Beatrice on Wednesday, September 13 to play the Southeast Community College Lady Storm in a Region IX Division II contest. Game time is at 6 pm.