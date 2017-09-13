NPCC volleyball picks up Region IX win against Southeast CC

Beatrice – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights Volleyball team defeated the Southeast Community College Lady Storm Wednesday night at the Truman Center 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, and 25-20 in an important National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Division II match.

Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said “It’s a good Region win for us. We still have to clean up our serve and serve receive but I thought we worked hard at the end to give ourselves the win.”

The win improved the Lady Knights record to 8-10 on the season, 1-0 in Region IX Division II play, and 2-0 in the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference.

Luisa Hernandez, who had 18 kills on the evening and 19 defensive digs, led the Lady Knights. Taylin McNair added 22 set assists and 15 defensive digs. Antonya Schaffert had 13 defensive digs.

The Lady Knights travel on Friday to Sterling Colo., to participate in the Pizza Hut Invitational. They will play Williston State College at 3 pm and Northeastern Junior College, the host at 5 pm.

They will return home on September 21, to play number three Central Community College. The game is designated as “Girl Scout Night” and “Educators Night” All scouts, scout leaders, as well as educators, will be admitted free into the game.