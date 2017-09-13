Woman arrested after fatal crash in Dawes County

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a woman on multiple charges, including Motor Vehicle Homicide and Driving Under the Influence, following a fatal crash Saturday in Dawes County.

The crash occurred north of Chadron on Slim Butte Road, when the 2002 Ford Windstar van driven by Kimberly Eagle Bull lost control and rolled. Six people, including three adults and three children, were transported to the hospital. Two of the children were transported by life-flight to Denver. Six-year-old Christina Roubideaux passed away Sunday at Denver Children’s Hospital.

Kimberly Eagle Bull, 32, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, was arrested Sunday by NSP for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, False Reporting, Child Abuse/Neglect, Failure to Use a Child Restraint, Motor Vehicle Homicide, and other charges.

Investigation of the accident was handled by the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office. The criminal investigation is being handled by the Nebraska State Patrol. A final determination on charges will be made by the Dawes County Attorney.