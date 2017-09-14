Suburban Omaha woman says coyote snatched family’s puppy

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A woman has told authorities that a coyote snatched a 4-month-old puppy from the front yard of her suburban Omaha home.

Kari Olson said she hasn’t seen little Oreo since last week. She says the coyote raced into the yard and grabbed the Sheltie after Olson had accompanied the pup outside one night.

In July a coyote snatched a family’s Yorkie from the yard of an acreage west of Lincoln.

Olson says she heard yelps from the puppy as the coyote ran through a nearby lot and into a ravine. A Sarpy County sheriff’s deputy helped the Olson family search, but they found no sign of Oreo.

The family home sits about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Gretna, near the Douglas County line.