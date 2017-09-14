Defense Secretary Mattis to visit Offutt Air Force Base

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis is set to visit U.S. Strategic Command headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha.

Offutt officials say Mattis will make the stop Thursday and receive briefings.

The visit will be Mattis’ first trip to the StratCom headquarters since being appointed as Secretary of Defense.

StratCom employs nuclear, cyber, space, global strike, joint electronic warfare, missile defense and intelligence capabilities to deter aggression against the U.S. and respond if deterrence fails.