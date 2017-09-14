Florence Joan Dike, 92, passed on August 15, 2017 in Plano, TX. She was a long time resident of Woodward before moving to Plano and living with her daughter. While living in Woodward, Joan enjoyed spending time with her friends, was a member of the women’s golf association and the Sharon United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Kelly and Kelly’s boyfriend Roderick Brown, whom she loved as a son, and her little buddy, Sammy, their dog.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband A.W. Bill Dike and son Tom Dike.

Joan was a WWII Navy Veteran and will be laid to rest, with military honors, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens in North Platte on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.