Knights volleyball opens Pizza Hut Invite on Friday in Sterling

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team will travel to Sterling, Colo., to participate in the Pizza Hut Invite at the Bank of Colorado Events Center in Sterling, Colo., on Friday September 15.

The Lady Knights will begin their portion of the invite with a match against the Williston State College Lady Tetons from North Dakota at 3 PM.

Williston is 5-7 on the season. They have won four of their last six matches. The Lady Tetons are led by Katie Nice with 111 kills. Brittany Hawman has 182 defensive digs and Anna Zuniga has 312 set assists.

At 5 PM, the Lady Knights will face the host team Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen. The Plainswomen defeated the Lady Knights in North Platte, three sets to one on August 30.

The Plainswomen are 4-2 on the season. Sara Antic has 59 kills and Noel Phillips has 54 kills to lead the Plainswomen. Bailey Schumacher leads the team with 53 defensive digs and Sofjia Pajevic has 154 set assists.

The Lady Knights are 8-10 on the season. Luisa Hernandez has 182 kills and 227 defensive digs to lead the Lady Knights. Carlie Wytulka has 427 set assists and Taylin McNair has 162 set assists for the Lady Knights .

The next home action for the Lady Knights is on Thursday, September 21 when they host the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II number three rated Central Community College. The game is “Girl Scout Night” All girl scouts , scout leaders and their families will be admitted free.