NPCC students to host 2nd annual public basketball tournament in honor of former NPCC student Samson Charles

Teams are needed for a three-on-three basketball tournament Sept. 24 at North Platte Community College.

The event is open to the public. Registration will begin at 1 p.m. at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on NPCC’s South Campus, followed by games at 2 p.m.

It’s the second year for the tournament, the purpose of which is to honor a former NPCC student and provide financial assistance to current and future students.

Proceeds will go toward the Samson Charles Scholarship Fund, created in memory of a Tanzania native and former NPCC student who died in a kayaking accident in 2016.

“Another former student, Antonia Villani, started the tournament last year,” said Janelle Higgins, associate dean of Student Life. “The sophomores wanted to continue it this year because they knew how much Samson meant to people at the college and in the community. They wanted to do something in his honor that was something he loved to do – play basketball.”

The Samson Scholarship Basketball Tourney will consist of six-player teams and 10-minute halves. A woman must be on the court at all times. Four games will be played simultaneously.

The cost to play is $35 if paid by the early registration deadline of Sept. 20. Registration at the door is $40 per team.

Admission to the game is $5 per person. A donation jar will also be set up.

There will be a balloon release in the parking lot prior to the tournament.

For more information, or to pre-register, contact Higgins at higginsj@mpcc.edu, or 535-3622.