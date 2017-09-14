Omaha police say officer fired at car after being rammed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they’re looking for a driver who rammed a police cruiser, injuring an officer who fired several shots at the car.

Police say the incident began shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday when a car collided with the police car. Investigators say that when Officer Jordan Smith went to get out of his cruiser after the crash, the other car rammed his driver’s side, injuring the officer’s legs. Police say Smith then fired three shots into the car, which sped off.

Police later found the car, which had been stolen, abandoned several blocks away. The driver has not been found, and no evidence was found indicating the driver was shot.

Smith was taken to a hospital, treated for his injuries and released.