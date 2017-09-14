Report finds improvements, issues in Nebraska child services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An independent watchdog says Nebraska’s child welfare and juvenile justice services have improved over the last year, but some problems remain.

The Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare praised state officials in its annual report issued Wednesday. Inspector General Julie Rogers says the Department of Health and Human Services has completed 22 of her office’s 48 recommendations to improve safety, and is making progress on many others.

Rogers says the changes appear to have reduced the number of escapes and other incidents at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

Rogers says she’s still deeply concerned about high caseloads for child welfare workers. She also says Nebraska’s probation services have not yet adopted her recommendations intended to help children with mental health issues and developmental disabilities.