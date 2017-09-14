University of Nebraska faculty want more input, transparency

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Faculty leaders at the University of Nebraska at Omaha want to be consulted more frequently and thoroughly by administrators on some key decisions.

The university’s Faculty Senate passed a resolution Wednesday asking administrators to “advise and consult” with the senate on budgetary matters, planning and certain hires, among others.

The resolution cites several recent developments, including budget cuts, a decision to make the Medical Center’s chancellor the Omaha campus’ interim chancellor, and the directive to share some vice chancellors between those two institutions.

A spokesman for University of Nebraska System President Hank Bounds says the president hasn’t reviewed the resolution but is “committed to shared governance and values the input of the faculty.”