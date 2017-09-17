NPCC volleyball goes 2-0 at Pizza Hut Invitational

Sterling, Colo. – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team evened up their season record at 10-10 on the year after winning two games at the Pizza Hut Invitational on Friday.

In the first game the Lady Knights defeated the Williston State College Lady Tetons in four sets, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, and 25-23.

Neci Sundquist had 10 kills. Jordynn Simpson had 20 defensive digs and Taylin McNair had 24 set assists to lead the Lady Knights against the Lady Tetons.

In the second game, the Lady Knights avenged an earlier loss by defeating the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen in five sets, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 16-25, and 15-13.

”I’m really proud of our mental toughness and ability to finish against NJC after such a long week.” Lady Knights Head Coach Alexa McCall said. “They are a good team and we got them out of system and came out with a win. To go 4-1 this week was a big deal for us and I’m proud of how hard they worked.”

Luisa Hernandez had 16 kills and Sundquist added 10 to lead the Knights in kills. Carlie Wytulka had 22 set assists. Hernandez had 25 defensive digs, followed by Antonya Schaffert with 24 defensive digs for the Lady Knights.

The Lady Knights will face the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II number three team in the nation Central Community College Lady Raiders at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Thursday, September 21. The game is “Girl Scout Night” All Girl Scouts, Girl Scout leaders, and their families will be admitted free.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 radio and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be also livestreamed at