Logan Fosbinder-Evarts, 20, of Arnold, passed away September 14, 2017 at home.

He was born February 10, 1997 at Denver, CO. Logan was a kind, gentle soul that touched the lives of family and friends. He loved being called “Loggie Bug” and his unconditional love was his greatest gift.

He is survived by his mother, Desa Fosbinder; twin sister, Jetta both of Arnold; father, Gregg (DeAnn) Evarts; half siblings, Baylee and Brody Evarts; grandparents, Denny & Nancy Evarts all of North Platte; aunts, uncles and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arlene and Gilbert Fosbinder and a close great-uncle, Jeff Jurgens.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Assistive Technology Partnership. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 20th at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements. Cremation will follow services.