Margaret Mary Baxa, of North Platte, NE, passed away at the age of 78, on Saturday, September 16, 2017, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Margaret was born August 10, 1939, the oldest of 10 children to Glenn Albert and Agnes Lurye (Rader) LaBrie in Hastings, NE. The family lived in Giltner, NE, where Margaret graduated from Giltner High School. She then attended Mary Mount College in Salina, KS, and later taught Elementary School and worked as a nurse’s aide.

On December 28, 1963, Margaret was united in marriage to Loren Lee Baxa at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner. The couple had four children, Michael Loren, Patrick Joseph, Matthew Glenn and Mary Meagan, and celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Margaret was an amazing wife, mother and homemaker. After the children were in school, she worked as a librarian, religious education coordinator and in retail before retiring in 2006. She also enjoyed volunteering at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings and teaching CCD in various communities. Margaret, Loren and their children lived across the Midwest with Loren’s job and wherever they lived, Margaret made many friends. In 2013 the couple moved from Doniphan, NE to North Platte where Margaret was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and the Daughters of Charity.

Margaret was a kind, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and taught them to love one another, and that love will continue. She greeted everyone she met with open arms and a beautiful smile. Margaret was a great communicator and friend to everyone. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Loren, of North Platte; children, Michael Baxa, of Grand Island, NE, Patrick Baxa, of Brookville, KS, Matthew (Summer) Baxa, of Fremont, NE, and Meagan (John) Hanson, of North Platte; 18 grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Jordan, Jeremy, Sydney, Jessica, Gabriel, Grace, Rachel, Amanda, Camryn, Mitchell, Hannah, William, Alexander, Evan, Eleanor and Abigail; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Simcoe, of New Jersey and Jo Anne (Tom) Lambert, of Giltner; brothers, Robert “Jody” (Carol) LaBrie, of Doniphan, David LaBrie, of Minden, NE, Richard (Toni) LaBrie, of Giltner, Thomas (Parma) LaBrie, of Grand Island, Timothy (Lori) LaBrie, of Minden, NE, Francis (Lea) LaBrie, of Hastings, and Jeff (Sharlene) LaBrie, of Grand Island; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Lurye LaBrie; sisters-in-law, Sandy LaBrie and Marilyn Chaney; brother-in-law, Don Simcoe; and parents-in-law, Ernest William and Bessie Elizabeth Baxa.

Services will be Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Celebrant Father Mark Seiker. Rosary will begin at 4 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 p.m. Private family burial will be later in the Aurora Cemetery, Aurora, NE.

The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements, and prior to services at the church. Viewing will be for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.