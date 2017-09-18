Nebraska Ag Department Director Ibach tapped for USDA spot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Greg Ibach, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, has been nominated for an administrative role in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The White House announced President Donald Trump’s nomination of Ibach on its website last week. Ibach has been picked to serve as the Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. The programs include Agricultural Marketing Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Grain Inspection Packers and Stockyards Administration.

Ibach has served as director of the Nebraska department for 12 years.

He is a lifelong rancher and farmer and has been active in the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

He must first be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he can take over the USDA post.