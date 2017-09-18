Nebraska opens lottery for central Platte deer hunting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is opening a lottery to allow hunters access to lands in the central Platte River Valley.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says 56 hunters will be chosen from a random drawing in early October and allowed to hunt on designated Platte River Recreation Access lands Nov. 16-19.

Applications are limited to one per person. They’ll be accepted by mail or in person at the Game and Parks service center in Kearney through Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. Hunters can apply to hunt three areas but will only receive permission on one area if their name is drawn. Lottery winners will be notified by Oct. 20.

Hunters are required to obtain the appropriate deer permit and habitat stamp to hunt.