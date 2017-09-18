Omaha teen health summit set for next week at MCC campus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A teen health summit in Omaha next week will focus on suicide prevention, school success and self-esteem.

The summit, hosted by the North Omaha Community Care Council, will be held Sept. 23 on the Fort Omaha campus of Metro Community College.

The summit will feature keynote speaker Felicia Webster, a local spoken-word artist and author known for her dramatic presentations.

The event is free and open to all metro-area youths ages 13-19. A hot breakfast, a complimentary lunch buffet and snacks will be provided.

Youths must bring their school ID to the event.

Registration can be made online at http://bit.ly/2vYFEvO . Free transportation to and from the summit will be provided for teens who indicate they need it on their registration forms.