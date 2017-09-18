Ponca Tribe receives grant to address elder abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Nebraska tribe has received a more than $17,000 grant meant to help address elder abuse throughout its 15-county service area in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.

The Ponca Tribe received the Elder Abuse Innovation Grant Award through the National Indigenous Elder Justice Initiative Innovation program.

Andrea Rodriguez is the tribe’s domestic violence program coordinator. She says the grant allows the tribe to offer outreach and prevention work on elder abuse.

Rodriguez says the tribe can also develop a section of the Ponca tribal code that’ll better serve indigenous elders.

She hopes the awareness and outreach effort helps the domestic violence program discover undetected or unserved cases because of a lack of resources.

The program’s services cover advocacy, medical care and other resources.