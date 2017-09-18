University of Nebraska program to train future tree climbers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An assistant professor is working on creating a new regional and community forestry degree program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Eric North says he’s trying to coin the term ‘Treehuskers’ for the students who participate because UNL students are known as Cornhuskers. North is working in a position funded through the U.S. Forest Service and the School of Natural Resources.

North says faculty are busy designing courses and curriculum. It’ll train everyone from urban arborists to conservationists to scale trees safely and efficiently.

North says Nebraska will need trained arborists as the emerald ash borer continues to spread across the state. Lincoln and Omaha also seek experienced arborists or consultants to help manage the hundreds of thousands of trees the cities maintained.