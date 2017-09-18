Woman who scammed grandfather, students’ families sentenced

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A Gering woman accused of defrauding her grandfather and the families of music students has been sentenced to prison.

Stacia Keener was sentenced Friday to four to eight years for two counts of felony theft and another year for five misdemeanor theft counts. The sentences are to be served at the same time.

Keener pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

Prosecutors say Keener took money from the parents of her students to pay for a Disney World trip, but never bought tickets or scheduled it. Officials say she also scammed her 84-year-old grandfather out of more than $250,000 over a four-year period.