Nebraska city on the verge of regulating drone flights

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska city is on the verge of regulating drone flights within its borders.

South Sioux City is in the process of adopting a new drone ordinance. The city council passed a first reading last Monday.

The city’s resolution is based on regulations put in place by the Federal Aviation Administration last year. The proposal will require drones to remain within 400 feet of the ground and within the operator’s eyesight. They’ll only be allowed to fly during daylight hours and only over property where owners have granted permission. Drone flying would be banned near airports, electric facilities and wires, and water intake facilities. Violations carry a $500 fine.

City Administrator Lance Hedquist says the rules are intended to protect citizens’ privacy and safety.